Home Entertainment Kannada

Every move of mine is calculated, says KGF star Yash

As Yash turns an year older, he tells City Express about raising the bar with KGF, his next move, dubbing of other language films and more.  

Published: 08th January 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

KGF was no ordinary feat for Yash, with the film having broken long-standing records since its release on December 21. The man of the moment, who turns a year older today, has decided not to celebrate his birthday after having lost Rebel star Ambareesh. He expressed this to his fans through a video message. Instead, he wants spend time with his family. On his big day, he tells City Express about raising the bar with KGF, his next move, dubbing of other language films and more.  

KGF, a dream come true
 On KGF’s success, Yash said, “It was my dream to bring the movie to this level, where it is appreciated world-wide in every language. Through KGF, I have also earned more fans, more recognition and more happiness. And the best gift during this time is my daughter,” he says.

Challenges and problems make me stronger
Every time Yash has an upcoming release, he faces a crisis. During the release of Googly, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and now KGF, the actor has had some personal issues crop up, but each time he has come out stronger. “I like challenges and problems, all of them have made me what I am today. If I had faced only success, I wouldn’t have known the meaning of failure.

However, when I have to think of resolving problems, I become very strong. Also, when people are with me, nothing can stop me. I am very happy that the entire state has come together for KGF, which is a sign in itself that I have a connection with the masses. When they are with me, I can take on anybody in this world,” he says.  

I will take my film to other markets, provided it appeals to a larger section
With KGF having reached another level, the responsibility has grown ten fold. However, right now, Yash is taking one day at a time. “I am only thinking of being true to myself. KGF happened because I love the film, the work and I dedicated myself to it.

In the future, any film I feel is an entertainer that will appeal to a larger section of audiences, I will take to other markets. Having said that, it is not that every movie of mine has to go bilingual or trilingual. In fact, filmmakers from different industries are calling me saying that my film will have a big market there and I should cater to those audience. However, I want to mull over the matter. At this point, there’s a lot happening in my life. I want to spend with family,” says Yash.

‘Success and failure is not something new to me’
Yash is aware that it is very difficult to see the kind of success he is with KGF. “As such ‘success’ is not something I am seeing for the first time. If something was done overnight, it would have been difficult to maintain. I completely understand what success and failure are,” he says. 

The actor adds that some films are cut out for success but depend the genre. “KGF was made keeping both the content and audience connect in mind. Figures are gauged based on the number of people watching it, but there are other factors that have to be considered too. KGF has exceeded our capacity our market and gone beyond every critic expectations,” he says.  

I’m an ambitious person
Fans want to know Yash’s next move, to which Yash responds, “Wait and watch.” “I am mentally prepared and know my next move. I am an ambitious person and when I want to do something big, I take little time to make decisions. With success, come its side-effects. Every move of mine is calculated. At the same time, I make sure to make my fans proud,” he says, adding, “Whether a film releases in the north or south, it’s all about the connect and the content. People are loving KGF irrespective of the where the product originated. In spite of having two big Bollywood films, the kind of business our film is generating is commendable,” he says.  

KGF paves way 
KGF has opened doors for other language films to be dubbed and released in Kannada. “I am aware that filmmakers have come forward to dub and release other language films in Kannada as per court orders. Cinema viewing has changed, however, it all depends on the audience. In fact, we released Kannada versions everywhere, and they have watched the original as well as the dubbed version as well,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KGF Yash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp