Every move of mine is calculated, says KGF star Yash

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

KGF was no ordinary feat for Yash, with the film having broken long-standing records since its release on December 21. The man of the moment, who turns a year older today, has decided not to celebrate his birthday after having lost Rebel star Ambareesh. He expressed this to his fans through a video message. Instead, he wants spend time with his family. On his big day, he tells City Express about raising the bar with KGF, his next move, dubbing of other language films and more.

KGF, a dream come true

On KGF’s success, Yash said, “It was my dream to bring the movie to this level, where it is appreciated world-wide in every language. Through KGF, I have also earned more fans, more recognition and more happiness. And the best gift during this time is my daughter,” he says.

Challenges and problems make me stronger

Every time Yash has an upcoming release, he faces a crisis. During the release of Googly, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and now KGF, the actor has had some personal issues crop up, but each time he has come out stronger. “I like challenges and problems, all of them have made me what I am today. If I had faced only success, I wouldn’t have known the meaning of failure.

However, when I have to think of resolving problems, I become very strong. Also, when people are with me, nothing can stop me. I am very happy that the entire state has come together for KGF, which is a sign in itself that I have a connection with the masses. When they are with me, I can take on anybody in this world,” he says.

I will take my film to other markets, provided it appeals to a larger section

With KGF having reached another level, the responsibility has grown ten fold. However, right now, Yash is taking one day at a time. “I am only thinking of being true to myself. KGF happened because I love the film, the work and I dedicated myself to it.

In the future, any film I feel is an entertainer that will appeal to a larger section of audiences, I will take to other markets. Having said that, it is not that every movie of mine has to go bilingual or trilingual. In fact, filmmakers from different industries are calling me saying that my film will have a big market there and I should cater to those audience. However, I want to mull over the matter. At this point, there’s a lot happening in my life. I want to spend with family,” says Yash.

‘Success and failure is not something new to me’

Yash is aware that it is very difficult to see the kind of success he is with KGF. “As such ‘success’ is not something I am seeing for the first time. If something was done overnight, it would have been difficult to maintain. I completely understand what success and failure are,” he says.

The actor adds that some films are cut out for success but depend the genre. “KGF was made keeping both the content and audience connect in mind. Figures are gauged based on the number of people watching it, but there are other factors that have to be considered too. KGF has exceeded our capacity our market and gone beyond every critic expectations,” he says.

I’m an ambitious person

Fans want to know Yash’s next move, to which Yash responds, “Wait and watch.” “I am mentally prepared and know my next move. I am an ambitious person and when I want to do something big, I take little time to make decisions. With success, come its side-effects. Every move of mine is calculated. At the same time, I make sure to make my fans proud,” he says, adding, “Whether a film releases in the north or south, it’s all about the connect and the content. People are loving KGF irrespective of the where the product originated. In spite of having two big Bollywood films, the kind of business our film is generating is commendable,” he says.

KGF paves way

KGF has opened doors for other language films to be dubbed and released in Kannada. “I am aware that filmmakers have come forward to dub and release other language films in Kannada as per court orders. Cinema viewing has changed, however, it all depends on the audience. In fact, we released Kannada versions everywhere, and they have watched the original as well as the dubbed version as well,” he says.