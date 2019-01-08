Home Entertainment Kannada

Hemanth and Samikshaa are soul of 99: Preetham Gubbi

Preetham Gubbi and Ganesh’s film 99 is currently rolling, and the makers have temporarily set up camp on the coastal belt, where the shooting is currently taking place.

Preetham Gubbi and Ganesh’s film 99 is currently rolling, and the makers have temporarily set up camp on the coastal belt, where the shooting is currently taking place. The film, inspired by blockbuster Tamil flick 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, has the Golden star and Bhavana reprising the lead roles. ​

The Kannada version denoting the year 1999 has director Preetham Gubbi roping in Hemanth and Samikshaa, who are playing the younger version of Ganesh and Bhavana in the film. The film went on floors in December and the two young talents have almost completed shooting their portions. 

Preetham, who has based his film in picturesque locations of Thirthalli, says both Hemanth and Samikshaa are the souls of 99. They carry the film for a long time, and both have brilliantly played their characters. Samikshaa, who has worked in television, is basically from Shivamogga. As for Hemanth, he is an aspiring talent. Since both of them have not  appeared much, they bring freshness to the story.

Everything is shaping up well. Through this film, we have got the ‘99 era back on silver screen,” he says. 
Meanwhile, Ganesh joins the film from Monday and will be shooting at a stretch along with Bhavana. 99  also makes it special for music director Arjun Janya, as this is his 100th film and will be scoring seven songs. The film made under Ramu Enterprises has Santhosh Rai Pathaje as the cameraman. 

