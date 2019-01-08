Yash-starrer KGF becomes first Kannada film to cross Rs 200 crore mark

By Online Desk

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1 has made history for Kannada cinema at the box office as trade reports have cited that the film has grossed Rs 200 crores at the end of its 18th day. While the film achieves the feat on its lead actor Yash's birthday, it is expected to make more money in all of its versions after becoming the highest-grossing Kannada film.

While the Telugu version has earned over Rs 20 crore, the film's Hindi version is expected to make Rs 40 crore in a couple of days despite competition from movies like Zero and Simbaa. However, the movie has performed average in Tamil and Malayalam box-offices minting Rs 7.5 and Rs 2.5 crores respectively till Monday.

Super-success of #KGF has given confidence to #Kannada film industry to dream big and explore newer horizons... While #KGF is faring exceptionally well in #India, it has crossed $ 750k in #USA... Total till 6 Jan 2019: $ 761,006 [₹ 5.31 cr]. @comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

Released on December 21 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) is touted to be the most expensive Kannada movie. Its budget is believed to be around Rs 80 crore. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Anant Nag.