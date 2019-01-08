KGF star Yash skips birthday bash in Ambareesh's memory, to take out Yasho-Yatra soon

By Online Desk

After the huge success of his latest release, KGF star Yash has decided to abstain from celebrating his birthday in memory of late rebel star Ambareesh. Yash, who turned 33 on Tuesday, posted a video on Twitter asking fans not to celebrate his birthday.

ನನ್ನ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ



ನಾನು ಖುಷಿಯಿಂದ ಎಲ್ಲರೊಡನೆ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸಲು ಒಂದು ಸಮಯ.

ನನ್ನ ನೆನಪುಗಳ ಪುಟ ತಿರುಗಿಸಲು ಈ ಸಮಯ.



There is a time for celebration and then there is a time for remembrance and reflection. This year is for the latter. pic.twitter.com/6jF2Kj2VjJ — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 6, 2019

"There is a time for celebration and then there is a time for remembrance and reflection. This year is for the latter," the actor captioned the video. In the video, he says: "We don’t have rebel star Ambareesh with us this year. And so I have decided to not celebrate my birthday in his honour."

Yash has decided to spend a quiet birthday with his family and announced he will soon be meeting fans across the state.

According to a report, the actor said he will be taking out a yatra in his own name: Yasho-Yatra, to celebrate the massive success of KGF.

ALSO READ | Every move of mine is calculated, says KGF star Yash

KGF, which was dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, was a huge hit at the box office, raking in a whopping Rs 100 crore in the record time of seven days. It is also expected to hit the Rs 200 crore mark in its worldwide theatrical collection soon.

The shoot of 'KGF: Chapter 2,' which will have the same cast and crew, is underway, with fifteen per cent already done and the rest to be shot by the end of March.