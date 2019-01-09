Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan to be part of turning point in Amar

Interestingly, the Challenging Star will also be appearing in a song sequence, for which a track was re-shot.

Darshan, Abhishek, Sandesh Nagaraj and Sandesh N

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Abhishek, son of Ambareesh, who is making his debut with Amar has interesting things going as far as his first venture is concerned. The newbie’s film directed by Nagashekar, and made under Sandesh Productions, has become all the more special with the presence of Kannada superstar, Darshan.

The Yajamana hero is said to be playing an important role in the film, portions of which have been shot over the last three days in various locations in Bengaluru — Best Club, Acharya Institute and Bengaluru
airport. According to the makers, Darshan brings about a turning point in Amar.

Interestingly, the Challenging Star will also be appearing in a song sequence, for which a track was re-shot. According to producer Sandesh N, the song featuring Rachita Ram, Nirup Bhandari, which was shot in a Kodava style, will now see Darshan in this particular track. In addition, the actor will be appearing in four to five crucial points in the film, and will be part of the climax. “Since he is part of the turning point in the film, we don’t want to reveal his character, and want to keep it as a suspense to people to come and watch it,” says Sandesh.

It is a known fact that Darshan has always been more of a family person in the Ambareesh household, and is in fact, considered the latter’s elder son. The actor has always addressed the Rebal Star as ‘Appaji’. So, a pivotal role in his son Abhishek’s film will be special.

With Amar in the last leg of shooting, the team will complete the filming in a week’s time, and will soon start post-production work. Meanwhile, an audio launch (music scored by Arjun Janya) is planned soon. The film has cinematography by Satya Hegde.

