Gaalipata 2 begins with song recording at Arjun Janya’s studio

Yogaraj Bhat, who is gearing up for the upcoming release, Panchatantra, has begun recording a song for his next film, Gaalipata 2. This multi-starrer film featuring Sharan, Pawan Kumar and Rishi in the leads, has started with the recording work. The team, including director, producer Mahesh Danannavar, lyricist, Jayant Kaikini and singer Vijay Prakash, were in Mumbai over the last two days. The recording took place at the newly-opened studio of music director Arjun Janya. They have completed composition of five songs. The film is going to be a musical with close to nine tracks and six main songs.

The makers of Gaalipata 2 have finalised on Sonal Monteiro and Sharmila Mandre as female leads. Meanwhile, the team is planning to rope in a Chinese or a Korean actor, who will be paired opposite Sharan.The franchise of Gaalipata, released in 2008, will start rolling sometime in March and will be done in two schedules in Bengaluru and abroad.