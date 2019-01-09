Home Entertainment Kannada

Gaalipata 2 begins with song recording at Arjun Janya’s studio

The makers of Gaalipata 2 have finalised on Sonal Monteiro and Sharmila Mandre as female leads.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Yogaraj Bhat, Jayant Kaikini, Mahesh Danannavar, Vijay Prakash and Arjun Janya

By Express News Service

Yogaraj Bhat, who is gearing up for the upcoming release, Panchatantra, has begun recording a song for his next film, Gaalipata 2. This multi-starrer film featuring Sharan, Pawan Kumar and Rishi in the leads, has started with the recording work. The team, including director, producer Mahesh Danannavar, lyricist, Jayant Kaikini and singer Vijay Prakash, were in Mumbai over the last two days. The recording took place at the newly-opened studio of music director Arjun Janya. They have completed composition of five songs. The film is going to be a musical with close to nine tracks and six main songs.

The makers of Gaalipata 2 have finalised on Sonal Monteiro and Sharmila Mandre as female leads. Meanwhile, the team is planning to rope in a Chinese or a Korean actor, who will be paired opposite Sharan.The franchise of Gaalipata, released in 2008, will start rolling sometime in March and will be done in two schedules in Bengaluru and abroad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gaalipata 2 Yogaraj Bhat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp