Petta’s Karnataka distributor Jack Manju requests Rajinikanth to dub for himself

We earlier reported that Rajinikanth’s Petta will be dubbed and released in Kannada by Jack Manju (A Manjuanth).

Published: 09th January 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Rajinikanth’s Petta will be dubbed and released in Kannada by Jack Manju (A Manjuanth). The distributor says he has requested the team that the Superstar dub for himself in Kannada.

Manju, who is also releasing the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions of the Karthik Subbaraj-directorial in Karnataka on January 11, says, “It would be nice if Rajinikanth dubs in his own voice for the Kannada version of Petta. Since he is from Karnataka and is well versed with the local language, it will be a treat for his fans out here.”

Sharing that if Rajinikanth accepts his request, he is ready to to release the Kannada version of Petta on January 25, Manju adds, “We are not aware about the details of Rajinikanth’s tie-up with Sun Pictures, which is producing Petta, and whether it is feasible for him to dub for the Kannada version. But if he does, we will be more than happy. As of now, I am waiting to hear from them.”

