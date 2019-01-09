Relive good old days with Bell Bottom

By Express News Service

Jayatheertha’s upcoming directorial, Bell Bottom, has been garnering attention for the right reasons, one of them being the title itself.

The film teasers and the song Etake bogase thumba aase needuve have been getting huge appreciation from cine-goers. Now, the latest to grab eyeballs are the replication of popular advertisements from the 80s period. The brain behind this is writer Dayanand TK, who has come up with the idea of including vintage advertisements.

The film--featuring Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya - has ads of the Atlas cycle, Karnataka Rajya Lottery, Emami powder, Promise tooth paste, HMT watches, 30 brand beedigalu among others. According to Rishab, who plays the lead Detective Diwakar, these ads represents the timeline of the film. “All credit goes to Dayanand who came up with this idea,” says Rishab, who will be seen in an old Java. “The vintage ads do not connect with the story. However, the ads take us all back to the 80s,” he says.

Bell Bottom is a story on a detective on his hunt. “Having placed the story in the 80s, we made sure to include vintage ads and used the products of that time. While it will be new to this generation, these advertisements will take those who grew up in that period down memory lane,” he says.

The trailer will be out today, which, according to Rishab will be a unique story telling concept. “It will be a two-and-a-half-minutes trailer and will give a glimpse of what Bell Bottom is all about. The film in with the Censor board, and the makers are hopeful that it will hit theatres by mid-January.