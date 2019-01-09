Unable to meet Yash, youth sets himself ablaze

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pall of gloom descended over the residence of actor Yash, after a 23-year-old fan set himself ablaze because he was not allowed to meet Yash, at his Hosakerehalli residence on Tuesday.

Ravi, a resident of Nelamangala, had come to wish Yash on his birthday, and security staff did not allow him in as Yash was not at home. He waited for more than a hour, then quite suddenly, lost his patience. He went to his bike and took out petrol, doused himself in it and set himself ablaze. Then he ran towards the gate where security personnel alerted locals. Staff at a nearby hotel rushed to Ravi’s rescue. They poured water on him and used a bedsheet to douse the fire. After a while, an ambulance rushed him to Victoria Hospital.

Jagadish, an eyewitness, said that Ravi was sitting on a stone block about 200 metres from Yash’s house, and had reached there around 11am. “I was shocked to see him running towards the house after setting himself ablaze. Then I noticed security staff standing helpless, while a passerby poured water on him. He was lying on the ground with burns for more than a hour.”

Yash told police that he had announced that he was not celebrating his birthday following actor Ambareesh’s death, and only a few fans had gathered in front of his house. He was not in the house when the incident took place, and after he learnt about the incident, he rushed to Victoria Hospital to meet the victim.Ravi’s condition is critical as he suffered more than 60% burns.Hosakerehalli police later registered a case.