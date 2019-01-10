Home Entertainment Kannada

Ananthu v/s Nusrath to run in more screens

Vinay Rajkumar starrer Ananthu v/s Nusrath that released two weeks ago has got immense appreciation by all.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:43 AM

Ananthu v/s Nusrath

By Express News Service

 

Vinay Rajkumar starrer Ananthu v/s Nusrath that released two weeks ago has got immense appreciation by all. The film — a love story between lawyer Ananthu and judge Nusrath —  sees Vinay in a never-seen-before role. A good word of mouth by film fraternity and audience have benefited the film to a great extent.

Sudheer Shanbhogue’s directorial debut is running almost housefull shows at multiplexes. It will now be screened in more number of  theatres. Jayanna, the distributor of the film, is taking Ananthu v/s Nusrath to B&C centres including Tummakaru and Hubballi among other places across Karnataka.

With Latha Hegde playing the lead, the film also features Ravi Shankar, Guru Prasad and Bhagvan in the cast. Ananthu  v/s Nusrath has cinematography by Abhishek Kasargod and songs scored by Sunadh Goutam.

Ananthu v/s Nusrath

