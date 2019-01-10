Home Entertainment Kannada

Balakrishna to make guest appearance in Shivarajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal? 

Actor Shivarajkumar is gearing up for his 125th movie titled Bhairathi Ranagal which will have Narthan of Mufti fame directing the film.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

 

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Actor Shivarajkumar is gearing up for his 125th movie titled Bhairathi Ranagal which will have Narthan of Mufti fame directing the film. The Hatrick hero’s landmark flick has created  buzz recently as there has been talk of a surprise guest appearance by a well -known star who will feature in the film. According to sources, this actor is none other than Telugu cinema superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayyababu who will briefly appear in Bhairathi Ranagal. The film’s title is based on the character, Bhairathi Ranagal, played by  Shivanna in Mufti also featuring Sriimurali in the lead.

The movie will be a prequel that will focus on the rise of the don before he enters Ranapura. The Telugu actor is currently in the news for his upcoming and most awaited film a biopic on NT Ramarao. The film has been made in two parts and the first part - Kathanayakudu will see its release this week.

“The team has already sketched a character for the senior actor and the approach has been worked out. It is just a matter of getting a green signal from him,” our source tells us.Shivarajkumar had made his debut in Telugu cinema with a song for Balakrishna’s 100th film, Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Since Bhairathi Ranagal will be Shivarajkumar’s 125th film and the first film to be made under the home banner,  Sri Muthu Productions the team feels Balakrishna’s appearance will be an ideal choice.

Meanwhile, Narthan has almost completed his scripting work, and will start with the pre-production off from April. If all goes as per planned, shooting for Bhairathi Ranagal will start from October.   Shivarajkumar has Kavacha lined up for release and has completed shoot for Rustum. He is currently juggling between shooting for Drona and  Anand, a film directed by P Vasu. The actor also has SRK in his kitty.

TAGS
Nandamuri Balakrishna Shivarajkumar

