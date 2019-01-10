Grand pre-release trailer for Seetharama Kalyana in Mysuru on January 19
Nikhil Kumar is gearing up for the release of his second outing, Seetharama Kalyana, which is slated for release on January 25. The film directed by A Harsha features Rachita Ram in the female lead, and includes a host of other star cast. Made under Channambika productions, the film will be distributed by producers Jayanna and Bogendra across Karnataka.
The team has decided to have a grand pre-event launch on January 19 in Mysuru, where they will be releasing the trailer and are expecting at least 3 lakh people to be present.
With music for Seetharama Kalyana scored by Anup Reubens and cinematography by J Swamy, the action-packed family drama will see a ensemble cast of 130 artistes sharing screen space. Among these are noted actors Madhoo, Sharath Kumar, Ravi Shankar. Bhagyashree and Sanjay Kapoor will also make guest appearances.