Introductory song of Yajamana to release on Makara Sankranthi

Express News Service

There’ll be double celebrations on Makara Sankranthi as the team of Yajamana will release the first song from their film on January 15. According to producer Shylaja Nag, the song Shivanandi, featuring Darshan, is an introductory number, and will be character driven. “We have not gone with the usual idea of introducing a mass hero,” says the producer.

This music album is more special for Darshan and Harikrishna, who will be coming together for the 25th time as actor and music director. The lyrics to this particular song are written by director Chethan Kumar, who is also a popular lyricist, and is known for writing introductory tracks.

The film, made under Media House Studio, features Rashmika Mandaanna, along with Tanya Hope. Yajamana has Dhananjay in a pivotal role while, Anoop Thakur Singh plays the antagonist.