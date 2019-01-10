Home Entertainment Kannada

Prajwal Devaraj joins hands with PC Shekhar for romantic subject

Prajwal Devaraj has a long line up of films - Inspector Vikram, Gentleman, Arjun Gowda, and Rudhira.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Prajwal Devaraj

Kannada actor Prajwal Devaraj (Photo | Prajwal Devaraj Instagram)

By Express News Service

 

Prajwal Devaraj has a long line up of films - Inspector Vikram, Gentleman, Arjun Gowda, and Rudhira. And now, he’s taken up a project with director PC Shekhar, thus bringing back the combination of actor and director for the second time after Arjuna. Shekar has come up with a love story,  which Prajwal is said to have given a go ahead.

Confirming this, Prajwal says, “I always felt that Arjuna (directed by Shekhar) was one of my best works, and I really loved that film. The director’s stories give scope for actors to perform,” says Prajwal, adding that the love story is set against the backdrop of a slum, and will feature him in a “tough character.”

The actor  who is juggling three films has completed a schedule for Arjun Gowda directed by Shankar. He will now start shoot for Jadesh Kumar’s directorial Gentleman and will later join the sets of Inspector Vikram directed by Sri Narasimha. “In 2019, I will at least have three releases,” Prajwal says.

TAGS
Prajwal Devaraj PC Shekhar

