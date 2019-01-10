Yash's fan commits suicide for not being able to meet him on actor's birthday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 23-year-old fan of actor Yash, who had set himself ablaze after he was not allowed to meet Yash on his birthday, succumbed to burns at Victoria Hospital in the wee hours of Wednesday. A post-mortem was conducted before his body was handed over to his parents.

Before this, Yash, who learnt about the incident visited Ravi in the hospital. Yash told reporters that those who commit such acts are not even fans and no actor would want his fans to behave in such a way.

“I am depressed by the incident and though he was lying on the hospital bed, he wished me on my birthday when I visited him. Doctors told me that he was enquiring with them whether I would visit him at least now. I request all fans to restrain from such acts”. Yash also spoke to Ravi’s father, who told him that his son wanted to become like him.

Ravi, a resident of Nelamangala, had come to wish Yash on his birthday, and security staff did not allow him in as Yash was not at home. He waited for more than an hour, then quite suddenly, lost his patience. He went to his bike and took out petrol, doused himself in it and set himself ablaze. Then he ran towards the gate where security personnel alerted locals. Staff at a nearby hotel rushed to Ravi’s rescue. They poured water on him and used a bedsheet to douse the fire. After a while, an ambulance rushed him to Victoria Hospital.

Jagadish, an eyewitness, said that Ravi was sitting on a stone block about 200 metres from Yash’s house, and had reached there around 11 am. “I was shocked to see him running towards the house after setting himself ablaze. Then I noticed security staff standing helpless, while a passerby poured water on him. He was lying on the ground with burns for more than an hour.”

Yash told police that he had announced that he was not celebrating his birthday following actor Ambareesh’s death, and only a few fans had gathered in front of his house. He was not in the house when the incident took place, and after he learnt about the incident, he rushed to Victoria Hospital to meet the victim.

Hosakerehalli police later registered a case.