Film on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad set to hit theatres

By Express News Service

Scholar and freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s firm belief in Hindu-Muslim unity and his opposition to partition in the pre-Independence era will be the highlight of a new feature film, Woh Jo Tha Ek Massiah-Maulana Azad, which is set to be released on January 18. Written and co-directed by Rajendra Sanjay, the film will be about his principles. He along with co-director Sanjay Singh Negi and lead actor Linesh Fanse met the press on Saturday and told that the film will also have references to post- Independence period, following Gandhiji’s assassination.

Woh Jo Tha Ek Massiah-Maulana Azad will also dwell on the phase Azad came into contact with Mahatma Gandhi in 1920 in Delhi, his house arrest for publication of two magazines which propagated nationalist ideas in Kolkata and more such events. Co-director Negi said that very few remember Azad, as education minister, had introduced science and technology as a subject.

The censor board has passed the two-hour-long Hindi film, mostly shot in Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi, without a single cut.