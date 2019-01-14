Home Entertainment Kannada

Kushti is the focus of actor Sudeep's 'Pailwaan'

Director S Krishna, who is currently busy completing the last schedule in Mysuru, will also start doing promotions soon.

Published: 14th January 2019 11:12 AM

Sudeep

By Express News Service

Sudeep-starrer Pailwaan is now in its last leg of shooting. Director S Krishna, who is currently busy completing the last schedule in Mysuru, will also start doing promotions soon. To begin with, the team is releasing a teaser on Sankranti, which is a little more than a minute long. The teaser will not only give audiences a glimpse of Sudeep’s transformation for the character he plays in the film, but will also shed some light on the wrestling pitch - a glimpse of the actor playing the traditional sport, kushti. In another shot, Sudeep will be seen taking part in a wrestling competition. 

Sudeep will be seen in a whole new avatar in Pailwaan, which has got cine-goers curious about the star’s makeover.  The film, made under RRR Motion Pictures, has an ensemble cast. Pailwaan will be out this summer, and will be dubbed and released in as many as eight languages.

