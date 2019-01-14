Rishi-Dhanya Balakrishna jodi back in Flip Flop

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rishi and Dhanya Balakrishna, who were paired opposite each other in Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakasha, are coming together again for another film, titled Flip Flop, and directed by Islauddin. The film’s shooting has been a hush-hush affair, and the crew have managed to keep it very low-key. However, our source tells us that shooting for Flip Flop and Sarvajanikarige... were done simultaneously.

The team has almost completed shooting major portions of Islauddin’s debut directorial, and is just left with a few more scenes and songs. It is said that this rom-com is going to be an experimental film. While this will be Rishi and Dhanya’s second film, the team is yet to officially reveal more details on the subject and the cast.

Rishi currently has his hands full with different films, with Hemanth M Rao’s Kavaludaari releasing soon. Currently, the actor is juggling multiple shooting schedules.

He is left only with a song shoot for Sarvajanikarige..., directed by Anoop Ramaswamy Kashap, and shooting for Ramanavatara, along with Danish Sait. He will also start shooting for Gaalipata 2, directed by Yogaraj Bhat and produced by Mahesh Danannavar. As for Dhanya, who is making her Kannada

debut with Sarvajanikarige..., will be associating with director BM Giriraj next.

