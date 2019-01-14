Chiranjeevi Sarja and Ravi Shankar to go head-to-head in 'Singha'

By Express News Service

The shoot for Singha, starring Chiranjeevi Sarja, is currently in full-swing in Mysuru, and joining the sets is actor Ravi Shankar.

The latter is said to be playing the antagonist in the film. The is the third time we’ll see Chiru and Ravi Shankar coming together as hero and villain after Varadanayaka and Ram Leela. Singha, directed by Vijay Kiran and produced by Uday Mehta, stars Aditi Prabhudeva in the female lead.

With Dharma Vish as music director and cameraman Kiran Hampapura, the makers have brought in Ravi Varma to choreograph the film’s stunts.