Home Entertainment Kannada

The future of Petta’s Kannada version looks bleak

The highly-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, which was supposed to be dubbed and released in Kannada, is now facing a few roadblocks.

Published: 14th January 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth in 'Petta' (Photo | Youtube)

By Express News Service

The highly-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, which was supposed to be dubbed and released in Kannada, is now facing a few roadblocks.  Jack Manju, who distributed Petta in Karnataka, had earlier requested that the film be released in Kannadawith Rajinikanth’s voice, which has not come through. 

READ | Thank you Karthik Subbaraj, exclaim 'Rajinified' fans on 'Petta'

However, Rajinikanth has his reasons, which the distributor revealed to CE. “Rajinikanth felt that since he is getting older, he doesn’t want to be part of any controversies. He also felt that Kanandigas have a strong culture of bonding, and he doesn’t want to hurt or disturb any sentiments,” said Manju, who added that if Rajinikanth is not willing to dub in his voice, it is not right to force him.

'Petta' REVIEW | A reasonably charming tribute film with some unforgettable flourishes

So will Petta still be dubbed and released in Kannada? “A meeting has been arranged with the production house, which will take place after Sankranti. Only then we can take a decision. Personally, I don’t think there is any excitement without Rajinikanth’s voice featuring in the Kannada version,” he said.
The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraju, is an action entertainer and released on January 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Petta Rajinikanth Superstar Rajinikanth Karthik Subbaraj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp