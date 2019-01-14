The future of Petta’s Kannada version looks bleak

By Express News Service

The highly-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, which was supposed to be dubbed and released in Kannada, is now facing a few roadblocks. Jack Manju, who distributed Petta in Karnataka, had earlier requested that the film be released in Kannadawith Rajinikanth’s voice, which has not come through.

However, Rajinikanth has his reasons, which the distributor revealed to CE. “Rajinikanth felt that since he is getting older, he doesn’t want to be part of any controversies. He also felt that Kanandigas have a strong culture of bonding, and he doesn’t want to hurt or disturb any sentiments,” said Manju, who added that if Rajinikanth is not willing to dub in his voice, it is not right to force him.

So will Petta still be dubbed and released in Kannada? “A meeting has been arranged with the production house, which will take place after Sankranti. Only then we can take a decision. Personally, I don’t think there is any excitement without Rajinikanth’s voice featuring in the Kannada version,” he said.

The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraju, is an action entertainer and released on January 10.