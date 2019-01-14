Home Entertainment Kannada

Vivek Oberoi to speak in Kannada for Rustum

Stunt choreographer-turned-director Ravi Varma completed shooting for his first feature film, Rustum, which is now in the dubbing stage.

Published: 14th January 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Actor with director Ravi Varma

By Express News Service

Stunt choreographer-turned-director Ravi Varma completed shooting for his first feature film, Rustum, which is now in the dubbing stage. The film starring Shivarajkumar, which consists of a diverse star cast with actors from the South, also marks the debut of Bollywood hero Vivek Oberoi in Sandalwood. The actor, who plays a prominent role in Rustum along with Shivanna, will also be dubbing in his voice. He will not only act, but also speak in Kannada.

Vivek Oberoi

The film is produced under Jayanna Productions and interestingly, for the first time, the makers are taking a Kannada film at Yash Raj studio. The team will be heading to Mumbai next week and will dub for the film along with Vivek and Ganesh Yadav, starting from January 20.

Apparently, Ravi Varma is attempting to have various artistes including actors Mahendran from Kollywood and Harish Uthaman from Telugu to dub their voices. In case this does not work out, they will bring in dubbing artistes.

With Shivarajkumar in the lead, the film’s music by Anoop Seelin and cinematography by Mahendra Siha has three heroines - Shraddha Srinath, who is paired opposite Shivanna, with Mayuri playing the hero’s sister and Rachita Ram seen alongside Vivek Oberoi.

Vivek is also busy with an Omung Kumar biopic on PM Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rustum Shivanna Vivek Oberoi Shivrajkumar Ravi Varma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp