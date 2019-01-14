Vivek Oberoi to speak in Kannada for Rustum

By Express News Service

Stunt choreographer-turned-director Ravi Varma completed shooting for his first feature film, Rustum, which is now in the dubbing stage. The film starring Shivarajkumar, which consists of a diverse star cast with actors from the South, also marks the debut of Bollywood hero Vivek Oberoi in Sandalwood. The actor, who plays a prominent role in Rustum along with Shivanna, will also be dubbing in his voice. He will not only act, but also speak in Kannada.

Vivek Oberoi

The film is produced under Jayanna Productions and interestingly, for the first time, the makers are taking a Kannada film at Yash Raj studio. The team will be heading to Mumbai next week and will dub for the film along with Vivek and Ganesh Yadav, starting from January 20.

Apparently, Ravi Varma is attempting to have various artistes including actors Mahendran from Kollywood and Harish Uthaman from Telugu to dub their voices. In case this does not work out, they will bring in dubbing artistes.

With Shivarajkumar in the lead, the film’s music by Anoop Seelin and cinematography by Mahendra Siha has three heroines - Shraddha Srinath, who is paired opposite Shivanna, with Mayuri playing the hero’s sister and Rachita Ram seen alongside Vivek Oberoi.

Vivek is also busy with an Omung Kumar biopic on PM Modi.