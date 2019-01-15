Darshan represents masses: V Harikrishna

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Twelve years ago, a love for music struck a chord between V Harikrishna and Darshan. Over the years, the musician has composed over 120 medleys for the Challenging Star. Now, Yajamana will mark their 25th film together as music director and actor. In conversation with City Express, Harikrishna tells us about the duo’s wavelength and faith in each other.

Interestingly, most of the albums created by the music director for the actor have been chartbuster hits. “Every time I compose music for Darshan’s films, I keep two things in mind — his personality and his audience connect. For me, he represents the masses. We create tracks keeping in mind his aura and fame,” says the music director, who adds that soft medleys too work very well for Darshan, which is not the case with all actors.

However, which one is his favourite? “There is a long list of favourites. Choosing one will only do injustice.” Interestingly, in this combo, Harikrishna has always roped in singer Sonu Nigam for all the actor’s films. “In every film that I’ve worked with Darshan, Sonu has rendered his voice f or at least one or two songs,” he says.

Yajamana album for masses and classes

Yajamana produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha has music director, Harikrishna making his directorial debut too. The introductory song, Shivanandi, will release today, the lyrics of which are written by Chethan Kumar; Kaala Bhairava, son of MM Keeravani, has rendered his voice, along with Santhosh Venky, Shashank Seshagiri and Chintan Vikas singing for the track.

The album comprising five tracks is being released under DBeatsmusik label. Harikrishna says that the music is suitable for both masses and classes, which will be clear right from the introductory track. “It will cater to all kinds of audiences, and all the songs are well placed in the context,” says the music director, adding, “All the songs in Yajamana - introductory track, love song, mass song-- might be a montage or a special song. However, they ultimately connect to the title,” he says.