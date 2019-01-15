Home Entertainment Kannada

I committed a small mistake, says actor Sudeep after I-T raids

Kannada actor Sudeep appeared before Income Tax officials on Monday, following the raid on his residence during the first week of January.

BENGALURU:  Kannada actor Sudeep appeared before Income Tax officials on Monday, following the raid on his residence during the first week of January. Speaking to reporters following questioning by I-T officials, he said that I-T raid was a consequence of a ‘small mistake’ committed by him.

“I-T officials search our properties because of our mistakes. I have committed a few mistakes, and this is a warning to correct my mistakes,” he said. I-T department sleuths had carried out raids on four actors and four producers on January 3 and 4.

To a question, the actor said that he was not aware of the reasons for raids on other actors and producers. Over other actors refusing to issue a statement, he said,”Since we are in public life we have to face questions. Backing away from answering questions sends a wrong message.” 

