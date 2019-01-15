Kavaludaari plans to release around Shivaratri

By Express News Service

A still from the film

Hemanth M Rao’s much awaited film, Kavaludaari is ready for release and after much thought, the makers are looking to come out with the film by the end of February, around Shivaratri, which falls on March 4.

Starring Anantnag as a retired inspector and Rishi as a sub inspector, this is the first film produced under Puneeth Rajkumar’s home banner, PRK production and produced by his wife Ashwini.

With Advaith Gurumurthy as cameraman and Charan Raj scoring the music, the film brings together an interesting team. Other members of the cast include Roshni Prakash, Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganathan, Siddharth Maadhyamika, Siri Ravikumar and Samanvita Shetty.