Home Entertainment Kannada

Kavaludaari plans to release around Shivaratri

With Advaith Gurumurthy as cameraman and Charan Raj scoring the music,  the film brings together an interesting team.

Published: 15th January 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
A still from the film

Hemanth M Rao’s much awaited film, Kavaludaari is ready for release and after much thought, the makers are looking to come out with the film by the end of February, around Shivaratri, which falls on March 4.

Starring Anantnag as a retired inspector and Rishi as a sub inspector, this is the first film produced under Puneeth Rajkumar’s home banner, PRK production and produced by his wife Ashwini.

With Advaith Gurumurthy as cameraman and Charan Raj scoring the music,  the film brings together an interesting team. Other members of the cast include Roshni Prakash, Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganathan, Siddharth Maadhyamika, Siri Ravikumar and Samanvita Shetty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp