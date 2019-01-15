Home Entertainment Kannada

‘My blink-and-miss role has been noticed’

The cast and crew of KGF have been basking in the success of the film.

Roopa Rayappa

By Express News Service

The cast and crew of KGF have been basking in the success of the film. Among them is Roopa Rayappa, one of the supporting cast members.  Though it was a blink-and-miss role, it has had an impact, feels Roopa. “A lot of industry insiders have recognised me, which I was struggling for previously. In the past, I had to go looking for opportunities. Now when I say I have acted in KGF, they take me seriously. The film fraternity has started recognising me because of this film, and congratulatory messages have been pouring in. It has been generating more work for me,” explains the artiste for whom KGF was her first. 

While offers have been pouring in for the new talent, Roopa is yet to make an official announcement of her next film. “I just lost out on one because I don’t know driving. However, I have one project which is getting finalised, and I am in talks for another film,” she tells us. 

Along with KGF, Roopa was also associated with Mysore Diaries. The film directed by Dhananjay Ranjan has her playing one of the leads along with Pavana. “The trailer was out and the film is yet to be released, which I await anxiously,” she says.

Back to KGF, she is hopeful to continue with Chapter II. However, she doesn’t want to reveal too much until the film starts rolling. “I am told that I will be part of KGF Chapter II, but I would rather wait before blowing my own trumpet,” Roopa says, adding that she will be happy with whatever screenspace she gets in the film. “I knew that KGF would make a lot of noise, and get me recognition as an  artiste. I am open to all kinds of roles, provided they have visibility,” says this electronics and communications engineering graduate.

