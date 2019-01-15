Natasaarvabhouma trailer to be out during Republic Day week

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Natasaarvabhouma is targeting a February 7 release, before which director Pavan Wadeyar is treating the audience with the film’s trailer. It is likely to be released during the Republic Day week. “We are coming up with a theatrical trailer which will be unveiled on social media on February 25,” says Pavan Wadeyar. As one of the most anticipated films of 2019, fans of Puneeth have been waiting to watch the star, whose film is coming out after a year.

The film made under Rockline productions, has Peter Heins choreographing the stunts, D Imman composing the music, and Vaidhi wielding the camera. Natasaarvabhouma consists of an interesting star cast, including Anupama Parameswaran who will be making her Sandalwood debut with this film. Also seen is our own Kannada heroine, Rachita Ram as one of the female leads, along with Ravi Shankar and Chikkana among others.