Rocky Bhai gets a thumbs up in Pakistan

As Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1 falls into the Rs 200-crore club and continues to break records, it has another feather in its cap. The audience in Pakistan has been giving a thumbs up to Rocky Bhai. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF has released in 71 screens in our neighbouring country which is a big number for a Kannada film that has been dubbed into Hindi and other south Indian languages. The release last Friday has collected of 87 lakh PKR at the box office.

KGF Chapter 1 made under Hombale Films focuses on the rise of the hero, and also features Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead, along with Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag and Vasishta Simha in prominent roles.

The film has been appreciated for its technical brilliance with cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, music director Ravi Basrur and art director Shiva Kumar contributing to the film.