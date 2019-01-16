Face of Jugari Cross finalised

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director TS Nagabharana, who has acquired the rights of Jugari Cross to be adapted it to the big screen, has now found a face for this suspense thriller. The film, produced by Kaddipudi Chandru, is based on the famous novel written by Poornachandra Tejaswi.

Chiranjeevi Sarja

According to our source, Chiranjeevi Sarja— after much thought — has been roped in to play the lead. An official announcement will soon be made on this front, probably around February, when the makers plan to hold the film’s muhurath.

While many filmmakers, including Kodlu Ramakrishna, have attempted turning Jugari Cross into a film, only director TS Nagabharana’s attempt seems to be successful. He managed to take the book rights from Tejaswi’s wife Rajeshwari.

With Chiranjeevi— currently shooting for Vijay Kiran’s directorial Singha — on board, Jugari Cross will also likely see senior artistes Rangayana Raghu, Tara and Sadhu Kokila. However, the final cast will be confirmed soon, after which an announcement will be made.

How the combination of this national and state award winning director Nagabharana and Chiranjeevi pans out, is something to watch out for.