Seetharama Kalyana  to open in 400 screens

Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram starrer Seetharama Kalyana cleared the Censors on Monday with a U/A rating and the team has officially announced the release date.

Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram starrer Seetharama Kalyana cleared the Censors on Monday with a U/A rating and the team has officially announced the release date. The film, directed by A Harsha, is hitting the theatres on January 25, and will open in 400 screens, including 300, just in Karnataka. The Kannada version will also be screened in various parts of India, and a discussion is on with various distributors for the same.  

This action-packed family drama will be the second outing for Nikhil, who made his debut with Jaguar. The film consists of a huge star cast, including Bollywood actors as well as actors from Southern India. Seetharama Kalyana has music by Anup Rubens and cinematography by J Swamy.  A grand pre event is planned on January 19 in Mysuru where the film team is expecting a gathering of 3 lakh people. The event will also be witnessing various perfromances from Kannada heroines including Rachita Ram, the female lead of the film, along with Sharmiela Mandre, Manvitha Kamath and Ashika Ranganath among others.
 

