Two films on the warrior are like having same dish on one plate: Sudeep

By Express News Service

Two Kannada films, based on this 18th century warrior —Madakari Nayaka — have been a hot topic of discussion in Sandalwood for quite sometime now. While major preparations are underway for Gandugali Madakari Nayaka, one directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, starring Darshan and produced by Rockline Venkatesh, the second titled Durgada Huli starring Sudeep, we hear that the latter has decided to step aside from the project. The decision was taken by actor-director-producer after much thought.

Sudeep

Sudeep, who is currently shooting in Hyderabad for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy confirmed this news and told CE that he took this decision after discussing it with producer Rockline Venkatesh. “I felt that both our stories are about the same warrior - Madakari Nayaka. It’s like giving the audience the same dish in one plate,” says Sudeep, who put an end to all the controversies and never-ending debates that surrounded the film.

“I have no doubt that Rockline Venaktesh, whom I have known for years now, and director Rajendra Singh Babu will do a fantastic job. Let’s see, if there is more to say about Madakari Nayaka, then we will think of taking it forward. Though the team has been working on the subject, I have decided not to take up the historical film,” he says.

The actor, who is currently juggling between his Telugu film Sye Raa... and Kannada film Pailwaan, will follow with the shoot of his next project, Kotigobba 3. Meanwhile, the actor-producer will be taking up Billa Ranga Baashaa, a film directed by Nirup Bhandari, which will be produced under the home production SuPriYanvi Picture Studio. Meanwhile, the actor will be back in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, an official confirmation of which will be made by the production house soon.