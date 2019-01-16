Home Entertainment Kannada

Two films on the warrior are like having same dish on one plate: Sudeep

Two Kannada films, based on this 18th century warrior —Madakari Nayaka — have been a hot topic of discussion in Sandalwood for quite sometime now.

Published: 16th January 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sudeep

By Express News Service

Two Kannada films, based on this 18th century warrior —Madakari Nayaka — have been a hot topic of discussion in Sandalwood for quite sometime now. While major preparations are underway for Gandugali Madakari Nayaka, one directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, starring Darshan and produced by Rockline Venkatesh, the second titled Durgada Huli starring Sudeep, we hear that the latter has decided to step aside from the project. The decision was taken by actor-director-producer after much thought. 

Sudeep

Sudeep, who is currently shooting in Hyderabad for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy confirmed this news and told CE that he took this decision after discussing it with producer Rockline Venkatesh. “I felt that both our stories are about the same warrior - Madakari Nayaka. It’s like giving the audience the same dish in one plate,” says Sudeep, who put an end to all the controversies and never-ending debates that surrounded the film. 

“I have no doubt that Rockline Venaktesh, whom I have known for years now, and director Rajendra Singh Babu will do a fantastic job. Let’s see, if there is more to say about Madakari Nayaka, then we will think of taking it forward. Though the team has been working on the subject, I have decided not to take up the historical film,” he says. 

The actor, who is currently juggling between his Telugu film Sye Raa... and Kannada film Pailwaan, will follow with the shoot of his next project, Kotigobba 3. Meanwhile, the actor-producer will be taking up Billa Ranga Baashaa, a film directed by Nirup Bhandari, which will be produced under the home production  SuPriYanvi Picture Studio. Meanwhile, the actor will be back in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, an official confirmation of which will be made by the production house soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudeep Madakari Nayaka Sandalwood Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp