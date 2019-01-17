Home Entertainment Kannada

Bazaar ready to take flight on February 1

Director Suni’s Bazaar, which was earlier supposed to release during Sankranti has now found a new date.

Dhanveerrah in 'Bazaar' (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Director Suni’s Bazaar, which was earlier supposed to release during Sankranti has now found a new date. The film, which is set against the backdrop of a pigeon race is now ready to take flight from February 1. The makers, who have received a No Objection Certificate from the Animal Welfare Board has also cleared the censors with a U/A. Now, the film is ready to hit theaters.

The director who is known for his romantic films such as Simple Agi Ondh Love Story and Chamak, is now working on a story that appeals to the masses. Bazaar’s music is by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pataje, and marks the debut of Dhanveerrah who is paired opposite Aditi Prabhu.

