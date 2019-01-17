Home Entertainment Kannada

I am enjoying being both actor and a director: MG Srinivas

MG Srinivas entered the film industry with the intention of becoming an actor.

Published: 17th January 2019

MG Srinivas

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

MG Srinivas entered the film industry with the intention of becoming an actor. However, life had different plans for him, and before he could finally live his dream, he experienced quite a ride. He began as a dance choreographer, and later went on to become an established RJ. Just as he was looking for opportunities to face the camera, a short film caught filmmaker Upendra’s attention, and asked him to helm a project, Topiwala. “He cited his example and pushed me into direction,” says Srinivas. 

Only 5 years after his debut directorial, did this multi talented personality once again start thinking of acting in a film. This time, he not only got a chance to act, but also directed Srinivasa Kalyana. He’s now preparing for his second outing Birbal -  A Trilogy. 

The first of a three-part series he will work on ‘Finding Vajramuni’. In a tete-a-tete with CE, the filmmaker tells us why he picked up a suspense thriller over a romcom. “After Srinivasa Kalayana, I did get two-three romcoms. However, I didn’t want to be a brand to such genres. That’s when I decided to try out an experimental film, and chose a dark crime thriller,” he says. 

Currently enjoying “both sides” of his career — acting and directing— Srinivas says, “An actor should be aware of the technical aspects of filmmaking. When he/she knows what goes on behind the scenes, it helps, “ he says. With a title like Birbal, there’s an obvious connection with the historical character. “I was inspired to take up a lawyer’s role after I met a few lawyers and police personnel, who had some interesting cases to share. And when I wanted to title the film, which would highlight a street smart character, we decided to call him Birbal,” said the director and actor, whose cases have been inspired by real life incidents but have been fictionalised for cinematic purpose.

The first part will establish Birbal, who will solve three different cases over the three-part series. “When we look back and think of a famous villain, the first that comes to mind is Vajramuni,” he says. While Rukmini Vasanth will be making her debut with Birbal Trilogy, the film also marks a first for music director Saurabh-Vaibhav. Produced by TR Chandrashekar under Crystal Park Cinema, the film’s cinematography is by Bharath Parashuram.

