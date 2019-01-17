Madagaja 3D motion teaser to be unveiled on January 26

By Express News Service

Mahesh Kumar and Umapathy S

The team of Madagaja started with a script puja at Chamundeshwari temple on Sankranti. Following which, the makers are now coming up with a 3D motion teaser which they plan to unveil on Republic Day.

The film starring Sriimurali, produced by Umapathy S, and directed by Mahesh Kumar is coming up with innovative ideas to talk about the film, one of them being a motion teaser made in 3D technology.

Madagaja is Mahesh’s second film after Ayogya. Incidentally, the title of the film is what caught Sriimurali’s attention. The film is touted to be an action flick which combines family sentiments will feature the actor as an NRI. The music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Sreesha Kuduvalli. Sriimurali will roll with Madagaja after he is done with the shoot of Chethan’s Kumar’s directorial, Bharaate.