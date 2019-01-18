Gaalipata 2 will be shot on the shores

By Express News Service

It’s been 11 years since the audience was treated to Minchagi Neenu Baralu from Gaalipata. Now, director Yogaraj Bhat is prepping up for the second. This one, produced by Mahesh Danannavar, will see senior actor Anant Nag join the multi-starrer. He will play a pivotal role in the film, which features Sharan, Pawan Kumar and Rishi in lead roles. ​

While part 1 had the Malnad region and mountains as the backdrop, Gaalipata 2 will see beaches. The film will be shot in Karnataka and foreign locales. The subject of Yogaraj’s directorial traces the life of three youngsters hailing from different backgrounds – Bengaluru, Mandya and Dharwad. With such a storyline, the film will cater to a wide range of audience.

With Rangayana Raghu also part of the cast, the film brings on board five heroines. Right now, Sharmiela Mandre and Sonal Monteiro have been finalised. In addition, the makers are roping in a heroine from West Bengal, an artiste who is likely to play the role of an international model, and a heroine from China. However, they are yet to be finalised. This film also brings together Bhatru and music director Arjun Janya, and has Advaitha G as cameraman.