‘Seetharama Kalyana  was more of a family affair’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Even as the year has just begun, actor Rachita Ram already knows it’s going to be a roller coaster ride, given that her kitty is full with films set to release this year. Basking in the success of Ayogya in 2018, she is now awaiting the release of Seetharama Kalyana, starring Nikhil Kumar in the lead, which will be her first film this year. “Since I’ve been working on the film for almost a year, it’s become a family affair. My role is that of next-door traditional girl,” says Rachita recalling her shooting days. “I don’t come from a joint family, so it was a special experience to be living with my Ajji, Doddappa, Doddamma, Chikkappa and Chikkamma,” she says.

Her association with director

A Harsha goes back to the time she did Bulbul, for which film he had choreographered the songs. “I have known Harsha since five years, when I started my tinsel town career.

We had been wanting to work together, but it was only recently that it materialised,” says Rachita, who feels that she shares a “divine connect” with Harsha. “I am a devotee of lord Hanuman and so is Harsha master. And since the film is titled Seetharama Kalyana, I believe it is lord Anjenaya, who guided me to this film.”

With the film having gone off smoothly, Rachita credits her co-star Nikhil Kumar for it. “Being the CM’s (HD Kumaraswamy) son and having established himself in the film industry, I didn’t know how I would connect with Nikhil.

However, on the sets, he was a thorough professional and a dedicated actor. He has nailed his performance, and like everybody on the sets felt, he’s undergone a major transformation from his first film,” she says.

Being a fan of Bollywood films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Rachita connects with Seetharama Kalyana. “In fact in Kannada, I enjoy watching Surya Vamsha, Milana or for that matter my own films — Bulbul and Ranna.“Such films are family entertainers,” says Rachita, who is counting the days to her release.

“If possible, I’m hoping to watch it in Gandhi class, which is where the real fans will be. I like listening to their running commentary and back-to-back counters. They are very realistic and are the best critics. However, sometimes they test our patience,” she signs off.

Picking up right scripts has been a task

After a little over five years in the industry, Rachita’s biggest challenge is now picking right scripts. “Today the audience identifies me as a performer, which is a good sign. I have to retain the name I have earned in the industry by selecting the right subjects. There lies my challenge,” she says. Rachita doesn’t like comparing herself to other actors. “I look up to my peers by watching their movies. However, I am my own competition,” she says.