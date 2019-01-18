Home Entertainment Kannada

Shruti Prakash’s first cameo to be in Sri Bharatha Baahubali   

Shruti Prakash

Bigg Boss Season 5 star Shruti Prakash (Photo | Shruti Prakash Instagram)

By Express News Service

A known name in Karnataka after Bigg Boss Season 5, Shruti Prakash, will be making her first cameo appearance soon. She will be part of Manju Mandavaya’s upcoming directorial film, Sri Bharatha Baahubali. ​

The film with the director in a lead role, along with Chikkanna in a full-fledged character, and Shruti in a special song, will show her making some stylish moves along with the lead cast. For the two-day shooting schedule from Monday, the makers are coming up with a setup. The film, also stars Sarah Harish in the female lead. 

Sri Bharatha Baahubali has Manikanth Kadri scoring the music and K Parvez as the cameraman. The singer and actor is currently juggling work between her small and the big screen. While she awaits the release of her debut film, Londonalli Lambodara, she is shooting for Rangamandira. Shruti is also waiting to start work on Fidaa.  Back on television, she will be participating in a dance reality show, Takadhimita.

