'Bichhugathii Chapter 1' through with 40 per cent shoot

By Express News Service

The shooting for Rajavardan-starrer Bichhugathii Chapter 1 - Dalavayi Dange is going on in full speed. The film directed by Hari Santhosh has the actor featuring as Baramanna Nayaka, the 15th-century Palegara. The team has completed 40 per cent of the shoot and are done with two schedules in which they managed to finish a major part of the climax. The team plans to complete the film in four schedules and the next will resume from the first week of February.

Bichhugathii produced under Om Sai Krishna Production, is based on the novel written by B L Venu. With Prabhakar of Baahubali fame as antagonist, the period drama has Haripriya in the female lead,with Rekha (Sparsha fame) playing a mother’s role. Along with Kalyani, almost all the senior actors of Kannada industry - Srinivas Murthy,Dingri Nagaraj will be part of the project. The film has Hamsalekha scoring the music and cinematography by Guru Prashanth Rai.