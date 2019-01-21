Puneeth was a disciplined student: Peter Hein

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Action speaks louder than words, goes the famous adage. However, Peter Hein, top-rated stunt choreographer believes that action and story go hand in hand. “There are times, a film’s story doesn’t match the action sequences. I believe that both need to gel,” says Peter on the sidelines of his interview with CE about his association with Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming film, Natasaarvabhouma, directed by Pavan Wadeyar.

“This movie sounded interesting when I first heard the story. With a good concept and with a multi-talented star like Puneeth in the picture, I also got an opportunity to try out different kinds of action sequences. His performance was enhanced by his look, body language, style and grace. I have tried to make the stunt sequences as natural as possible,” explains Peter, adding that in spite of being a star, Puneeth was a disciplined student who followed Peter’s instructions and suggestions. “Puneeth’s got substance, but I’d like him to experiment more. I look forward to working with him in the future,” says Peter who has placed six action block sequences in Natasaarvabhouma.

Peter was glad that he was given ample freedom by the producer (Rockline Venkatesh) who did not restrict him in any manner. “Freedom for a stunt choreographer is important. At the same time, I don’t like to cross the line, because director’s have their own vision of the film. To me, the director is the captain of the film. He will have an idea about the overall story, including stunts,” he says.

Currently working on Shankar’s Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan, Peter has done over 150 films. “I don’t look at stunts as risky. I am passionate about my job and ensure safety at every step. I don’t believe going unprepared. After all I am responsible for my team,”he says.

From stunt choreographer to director

Having completed shooting for his debut film Sam Hoi (Repent / Regret), Peter has turned director. “The film shooting is done and so is the dubbing. Right now, music and special effects are being worked on. The film will release in Vietnam and China. I am planing to release it in India because I have made a name here. I am also curious to know how the audience will receive me as a director,” says Peter, who found that filmmakers are ready to invest between ` 4crore and ` 30crore for action sequences. “This is not the case when it comes to doing a movie. My first project will be a test, and they can judge my directing capabilities,” says the first time director, adding that Sam Hoi is a story based on real-life incidents. “I didn’t take much time to script it because it includes details from my own experiences,” he says.