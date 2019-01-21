Home Entertainment Kannada

There’s something special about my screen name: Rashmika Mandanna

In between her busy schedule, Rashmika has been listening to the song on loop.

Published: 21st January 2019 09:47 AM

Darshan and Rashmika Mandanna

By Express News Service

The ‘Saanvi’ girl in Kirik Party will soon be known as ‘Kaveri’, her screen name in Yajamana. And this name is particularly special for Rashmika Mandanna who hails from the Kodagu region. “One of the first things I did when I started shooting was to find out my screen name. I was so glad to hear Kaveri. As soon as I heard it, I said it sounds nice, and I never had that name before. It is quite interesting and wonder how people will react to it,” says Rashmika adding, “I reiterate, this is my home and I got a name from my home.”

There’s more to cheer for Rashmika — who will be seen opposite Darshan in the film — whose second song from the film, Ondu Munjane, which was out on Saturday — has been ruling the chart ever since its release. The lines of the song go...Kaveri Kayo kelasa, maduvenu ela divasa. (Protecting Kaveri is what I will do for life long) Daasa Ninna Khasa (I am your special one). With Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal lending their voices to the track, the song has kept the social media engrossed.

In between her busy schedule, Rashmika has been listening to the song on loop. She recalls how she cannot forget shooting for this particular track shot in freezing weather conditions. (-2 degrees Celsius)  “I was shivering when I shot this song in Sweden. I believe that hard work will pay off, and now, I am glad to see the audience liking the song,” says Rashmika, for whom Yajamana durected by V Harikrishna will be the first release of the year.  

Meanwhile, Yajamana’s title was picked by producer Shylaja Nag who felt it apt for the story. 

