In a first, Ambi Ning Vayassaytho director Gurudatha Ganiga's Kannada webseries bags slot on Netflix 

By Express News Service

One-film-old director Gurudatha Ganiga, who shot to fame with Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, has been the talk of the town, and, we can tell you what’s happening behind the scenes. The director is prepping to experiment with the digital platform. He is currently working on the first Kannada web series for Netflix.

While the concept is being worked on, we hear that the cast for the pilot episode, which he will be shooting next week--is currently being finalised. When we called the director to cross-check, a surprised Gurudatha, told us, “Yes, I am trying my hands at a web series, but I can’t reveal anything further.”

Gurudatha Ganiga

Prod him on, and he says, “I am in talks with the Netflix team, who have liked the concept. I have to now present a 20-minute episode. If all goes well, I can go ahead with the project. A Kannada production house approached me to for this. The announcement will be done from their end. Once everything falls in place, we will reveal the title and cast.”

But why a webseries? “For my next project, I didn’t want to do the ordinary. Especially with Kannada films, making the right noises across and even worldwide, I thought it right to work on a project like this one. I have a few scripts which I am discussing with producers. But again, I can talk about it only once the deal is sealed,” he says.