Kannada-Chinese film to be made in India

The commercial film’s story is based on human relations.

By Express News Service

Rajendra Singh Babu is currently prepping for the period drama Gandugali Madakari Nayaka, produced by Rockline Venkatesh and starring Darshan. Meanwhile, he is getting ready to don the hats of both director and producer for a bilingual (Kannada and Chinese) film.

Rajendra Singh Babu 

Confirming this, the filmmaker says, “I will be co-producing the film along with a production house in China. The first round of discussion was held on Monday,” says Babu, adding, “I met this team from China through my close friend and MLC Mohan Kondajji.

Things were finalised a couple of days ago. This will also require me to travel to China,” says Babu, who is bringing together artistes from China and Karnataka for the film. “We will have a hero and heroine from here and there, which is the same plan with regard to character artistes,” reveals Babu. 

The commercial film’s story is based on human relations. “The project will roll only after I complete Gandugali Madakari Nayaka. There is still a lot of paper work that needs to be done, before we close the deal,” he says. 

According to Babu, the Chinese consulate is keen to strengthen cultural ties between Karnataka and China. And this cinema is one of their efforts.  “It will be of a commercial entertainer. However, it will be in my style - more of bridge cinema. I don’t like to call it either an art film or a commercial film. I want this to be an eye opener to the Kannada market,” he says. Meanwhile, work on his other project Gandugali is on in full swing and will start rolling  soon. 

