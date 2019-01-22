Nikhil Kumar’s transformation from his debut film is incomparable: Director A Harsha

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The last year has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for choreographer-turned-director A Harsha, who spent 2018 shooting for Seetharama Kalyana. The film, starring Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram with an ensemble cast, including Madhoo, Sharathkumar, Aditya Menon, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna, Bhagyashree and Sanjay Kapoor, among others will release on January 25.

Currently in Mumbai to complete last-minute work, the director says that Seetharama Kalyana, his eighth film, was like choreographing a new song. “Cinema direction is not new to me. However, working with each production house (Seetharama Kalyana is made under Channambika Productions) is different since they have different styles and patterns,” says Harsha.

As a director, did he feel the heat having to direct the Chief Minister’s (HD Kumaraswamy) son? “Not at all. Nikhil was a professional who never carried any political baggage onto the sets. He came as an artiste. The transformation from his debut film is incomparable. Once you come out watching Seetharama Kalyana, you will notice the difference in terms of performance, dance, action, maturity and looks,” he tells us.

Harsha himself often interacted with the CM, who is also the producer of the film. “My interaction started the day we kickstarted the project. Sir (HDK) has good knowledge about cinema. He was very particular that we were completely prepared before we start shoot. In spite of his busy schedule, he used to visit the sets on and off. And every time we had new artistes joining the film, he would be there,” says Harsha.

About Nikhil’s mother Anitha Kumaraswamy, Harsha says, “Anitha Kumaaswamy is a person of few words, but very straight forward. She has watched the film and enjoyed it.”

Glimpses from the trailer reveal that the film is a family drama with love and sentiments. It also talks about the woes of farmers. So, what’s director’s final plan? “The hero is a perfect son to the father, perfect boyfriend to his girl, and perfect man to people. Right now, that’s all I’m going to say. But in no way is the film is politically connected. The very title Seetharama Kalyana says that the film is a family entertainer,” he says.

Harsha wants to remain a commercial director, and concentrate on three aspects in my films - comedy, action and emotions. “As filmmakers, we cannot satisfy every member of the audience. Everyone cannot like our style and work. Even superhit films will have loop holes. It’s not possible to keep pulse on every member of the audience,” he says.

Having found Harsha very professional, Nikhil now hopes to associate with him for future projects. “We were always on the same page. It was a fun atmosphere on the sets of the film,” he says, adding, “Rachita Ram is one of the highlights of Seetharama Kalyana. In her girl next door character, she is sure to win many hearts.”