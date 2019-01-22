Pogaru to resume shoot from Feb 4

By Express News Service

Dhurva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pogaru, directed by Nanda Kishore, is done with all the ground work. On February 4. The film produced by BK Gangadhar will begin shooting from February 4. Last year, one schedule of the film was shot for which Dhruva had reduced 30 kilos to to fit the role of a school boy.

The sequences were shot between him and actor Ravi Shankar, who plays a pivotal role in the film. The next schedule took time as the script required fine tuning. Meanwhile, the actor also took time off for his engagement.

Now, the team has decided to re-start shoot. Rashmika will be joining Dhruva in this 35-day schedule, for which a major set up is being created at Ramoji City Hyderabad. The film’s cameraman is Vijay Milton, while V Harikrishna is scoring the music.