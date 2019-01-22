Suni’s Bazaar arouses curiosity among fans

By Express News Service

The release date of Bazaar, directed by Suni has been finalised for February 1. As he ties-up loose ends, the director is also prepping to release another song on Thursday, which will be followed by a pre-release trailer next week. With pigeon racing as the backdrop, the film starring Dhanveerah and Aditi Prabhudeva, will also see the presence of birds throughout the film. This, according to director, is the highlights of Bazaar. The film has music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.