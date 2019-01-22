Title track of Dasharatha to have Darshan’s voice

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director MS Ramesh, who was keen to have Darshan’s voice in his upcoming Dasharatha, starring Ravichandran, has managed to bring Challenging Star on board. But here’s the twist. Apparently, the makers had requested the actor to also sing, which he had declined. But not being the one to take a ‘no’, Ramesh decided to use Darshan’s voice into the title track for the film anyway. “Yes, we wanted Darshan to sing, but he politely declined it. Since I wanted to use his voice in the film at any cost, we had him read the lyrics in his style and added a suitable background score.

Ravichandran

This will be released as the title track,” says Ramesh. The lyrics of the song written by the director himself, is a comparison of Dasharatha from the Ramayana to the character played by Ravichandran, who plays the role of a lawyer.“Darshan will introduce the lead hero of the film, and in addition, his voice will be heard in the climax,” Ramesh says. The voice mixing was done at Akash Recording Studio almost a month ago. “We wanted to keep this as a surprise element in the film,” he adds.

Dasharatha, touted to be a modern tale of Ramayana, went on floors in 2017 and has now completed shoot and is in the post production stage. “My film will throw light on Dasharatha’s other daughter Shanta, who married Risyasringa.

The film sees the comeback of Sonia Agarwal, who was last seen in 2002 film Chandu. Along with her, Meghashree plays Ravichandran’s daughter and Priyamani in a pivotal role,” he says, adding that they are planning to submit their film to the Censor Board sometime next week, after which they plan to release the film in February.