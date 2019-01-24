Director Vijayaprasad is the reason I chose Totapuri: Dhananjay

By Express News Service

For Dhananjay, content and team play an important role. The Tagaru villain has just completed shooting his portions for Totapuri, which he says was satisfactory. The film, directed by Vijayaprasad, has Jaggesh playing the lead, while Dhananjay plays a parallel role. It also features Aditi Prabhudeva, and Suman Ranganath. The latter is paired opposite the actor. Interestingly, Totapuri will see Dhananjay in three shades, and City Express got hold of a few pictures from the film’s sets.

“I am left with just three more days of shoot, which will be done in Kerala once I have my bearded look,” says Dhananjay, adding, “It’s all about variety. In this film, the director is doing something unique. He’s blending entertainment with a philosophical message.”

The actor, who will be seen along with Jaggesh, is sharing screen space with Suman Ranganath. He describes her as a “wonderful artiste with a beautiful soul.” “Her consistency is what has kept her going over the years,” he says. Dhananjay’s next is Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, and he will be resuming shoot from January 28.