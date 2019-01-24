I want to be known for my work: Nikhil Kumar

By Express News Service

Over two years after his debut in Jaguar, Nikhil Kumar is getting set to his the big screen once again with Seetharama Kalyana.

“Today, if someone asks me what cinema means to me, I would say ‘the world’. This is my identity. It’s my passion for the art form that has driven me to this field. When I look at the end product (of Seetharama Kalyana), it’s exactly what we had visualised. When I watched the film a few days ago, I was satisfied with the outcome. Now, we have to wait for the janata’s verdict,” he says.

Nikhil Kumar

Hailing from a political background, Nikhil admits that he does get support. “But in case of cinema everything gets politicised. Those who are making sadist comments are not the ones, who come and watch the film and I don’t consider them seriously. Every time there is a political discussion, my name and film is brought up. I’m hoping that changes over time. That’s where it’s important for me to show my talent and go the extra mile,” Nikhil says, adding, “I have only one request, and that is cinema shouldn’t be politicised. At the end of the day, it’s just an entertainer. We are not making films only for a certain section of people. It’s unbiased. Neither have I hogged screen time. I have made sure that everyone in the film is given importance. Characters make a film and that’s when audience would like to understand. I want the audience to watch it with a neutral mind. I’m happy to take feedback, and work on it.”

From glimpses of the trailers, one assume there’s some sort of connection to his real life. Is that true? “No,” says the actor.With Jayanna Combines distributing the film across Karnataka and India, the film appears to have a good bearing. “I’m just taking it step by step. I don’t want to jump the gun,” says Nikhil, who is also the producer of Seetharama Kalyana (the film is being made under Channambika Production). “This time, Appa (HD Kumaraswamy) did not involve himself too much because he’s been busy with his work. Of course he did visit the sets a couple of times. I was completely responsible for the film.”

He tells us that this time they didn’t overshoot the budget unlike how it was with Jaguar. “Except for some extra days of shoot, which I thought would benefit the film, everything else was within the budget. From producer’s point of view, the profit is higher than the investment. At this point, I should credit my friend and brother Sunil, who managed the show. He stood by me throughout,” he says.

The actor is now looking forward to the release of Munirathna Kurukshetra and is likely to start his next project only in June.