This is how Shivanna's 'Royal in Field' got it's name!

Shivarajkumar

This year is an exciting one for Shivarajkumar, who has an interesting line-up of films, one of them being AP Arjun’s project. The actor-director has aroused much curiosity with the title Royal in Field. For the title, he has given a twist to the name of the brand ‘Royal Enfield’. An official announcement is likely to be made in July when they plan to roll out the project. The director is currently working on the post-production of his next film, KISS.

Simultaneously, the script for Royal in Field is being worked on. The team refused to divulge the story and Shivanna’s character. However, we learnt that the Century Star will be seen in three shades and three different age groups, between 35, 50 and 70 years. Arjun will bring in elements and emotions, rowdyism and love. “With Shivanna in the picture, it’s going to be action packed, but will also have lots of emotions and throws light on friendship. The director is looking to bring back Shivarajkumar’s look in Om,” reveals our source. All of this and more will be revealed by director himself once Arjun has a bound script in hand. Meanwhile, the team is in the process of finalising the technical team and cast.