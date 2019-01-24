Home Entertainment Kannada

Sangeetha Sringeri gets experimental

Looks like Sangeetha Sringeri is in the mood to experiment. The actor, who made a transition from TV serials to films has her hands full.

Sangeetha Sringeri (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

While she is waiting to shoot for Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie, the actor has completed shoot for two films--Salagarara Sahakara Sangha, an art film, directed by Srinivas Nag, and Kannada Meshtru, directed by S Mahendar. “The film with S Mahendar was something I shot long ago. The director has kept it under wraps and will reveal details only after post-production. The film has a new hero and a lot of senior artistes,” says Sangeetha, adding, “As for the art film,  it has a message to convey, irrespective of the genre. The content and role are strong, and I wasn’t sure if I would get to play a role like this one in future.”  

Sangeetha is waiting to get on the sets of 777 Charlie. “I want to spend time with the Labradors, who play pivotal roles in Kiranraj’s directorial,” she says.

Comments

