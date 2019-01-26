Jaatre sequence highlight of Madagaja motion teaser

Sriimuralli-starrer Madagaja has been creating a buzz ever since the film’s title was announced. Now, director Mahesh Kumar is set to create curiosity with the film’s motion teaser, to be released today. Interestingly, in the upcoming one-and-a-half-minute motion teaser, the Ayogya director will give a glimpse of the jaatre scenes through computer graphics. The same sequence will be shot later, the location of which will be finalised soon. The twist in the tale lies in this particular sequence, and will involve the lead hero, 5,000 junior artistes, and an elephant. The film, produced by Umapathy Srinivas, is likely to go on floors sometime in May, after Sriimurali completes Bharaate. Meanwhile, the team is on the lookout for the female lead and other members of the cast.
